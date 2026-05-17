Babar Azam achieves major milestone during second Bangladesh Test

Pakistan’s Babar Azam plays a shot during the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, May 17, 2026. — AFP

Pakistan batter Babar Azam etched his name into the record books with a significant international achievement during the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Babar, who produced a fighting 68 off 84 deliveries featuring 10 boundaries, has now become the only batter to surpass 9,000 international runs in the 2020s.

He reached the landmark in his 212th international appearance of the decade, underlining his consistency across formats. His career tally in this period includes 67 half-centuries and 17 centuries, averaging 42.53.

England's Joe Root sits second on the list with 8,305 runs in 120 matches, while Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is third with 7,779 runs in 199 matches.

Most international runs in current decade (2020s):

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 9,060 runs

Joe Root (England) – 8,305 runs

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 7,779 runs

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) – 7,046 runs

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) – 6,873 runs

Virat Kohli (India) – 6,771 runs

Litton Das (Bangladesh) – 6,763 runs

Babar has also equalled Australian batter Steve Smith’s record in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) during the second Test against Bangladesh.

Babar, who brought up his 31st Test half-century in career, became the joint third-highest half-century scorer in WTC history, alongside Smith and England's Zak Crawley.

The right-handed batter registered his 20th fifty in the WTC in his 39th Tests, moving into a shared third place on the all-time list.

Veteran England batter Joe Root sits second with 22 half-centuries, while Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne leads the chart with 24 fifties.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh tightened their grip on the second and final Test, extending their lead over Pakistan at the end of day two's play.

Batting in their second innings, the hosts ended day two at 110-3 in 26.4 overs, holding a 156-run advantage. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto remained unbeaten on 13, while Mominul Haque was dismissed on the final delivery of the day’s play.

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 232 in 57.4 overs in their first innings, handing the hosts a 46-run lead.