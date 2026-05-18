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Umar Gul breaks silence on Shaheen Afridi feud rumours

Video went viral on social media with claims that Shaheen disrespected Gul during second Test
By
Web Desk
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Published May 18, 2026

Umar Gul breaks silence on Shaheen Afridi feud rumours

Pakistan’s red-ball bowling coach Umar Gul has put an end to discussions surrounding a viral video showing him and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi during the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday, which sparked speculation of an on-field argument related to the match situation.

The video went viral on social media with claims that Shaheen Afridi disrespected Gul, although there was no verified evidence of their conversation leading to misunderstanding and widespread speculation among viewers online.

Addressing confusion in the presser, the former right-arm pacer clarified that there was no internal dispute within the squad.

He explained that Hasan had suffered a head injury and was temporarily off the field while Shaheen Afridi was simply informed about the situation as part of routine team communication.

"There was also a misunderstanding on social media regarding Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali. Hasan Ali had suffered a head injury and was off the field, and Shaheen was simply informed about the situation. There is no issue, but it was misinterpreted online," Gul stated.

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