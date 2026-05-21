Fight against terrorism will continue till 'lasting peace', says CDF Munir

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir conferred military award upon distinguished officers and soldiers during investiture ceremony at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on May 21, 2026. — ISPR

Posthumous medals received by families of Shuhada.

Field Marshal Munir praises martyrs as nation’s pride.

50 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 12 Tamgha-i-Basalat awarded.



Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said the fight against terrorism will continue with full national resolve until lasting peace and stability are achieved across the country.

CDF Munir passed these directives while addressing the investiture ceremony at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The field marshal conferred military awards upon soldiers and officers of armed forces to recognise their exceptional bravery during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.

"Decorations conferred included 50 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 12 Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals awarded posthumously were received with honour by families of Shuhada," the military's media wing said.

Paying tribute to the martyrs and veterans, CDF Munir described them as the "pride of the nation," saying their sacrifices represent a sacred trust for Pakistan.

He added that the country's peace and security are owed to the "supreme sacrifices and unwavering devotion to duty" of its armed forces personnel.

The field marshal also expressed appreciation for the resilience and dignity of the families of Shuhada, acknowledging their continued sacrifices for the country.