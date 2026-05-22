Olivia Rodrigo celebrates 'The Cure' release with emotional message

Olivia Rodrigo pens emotional message to fans after ‘The Cure’ release

Olivia Rodrigo marked the release of her new song The Cure with a heartfelt message.

The 23-year-old pop superstar made an emotional admission and personally thanked her collaborator as her latest music video and single is out now.

Taking to her official Instagram on Friday, May 22, the drivers license hitmaker celebrated the latest release with a series of behind the scenes photos from her shooting accompanied by a caption, which read, “THE CURE SONG AND VIDEO IS OUT NOW!!!!! this song means so much to me and I’m so so so happy that it’s out in the world!”

“Shout out to @dan_nigro for making it with me and being the best producer/songwriter in the game,” she expressed her deep gratitude to the creative minds that worked with her. “Thank u @bead.lizard and @catsolen for creating this brilliant, imaginative music video that I adore.”

The Happier songstress continued, “this song is the thesis statement of you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and it made the whole album click for me.”

“I hope you enjoy it xoxoxox,” she added before wrapping up the note with a row of red heart emojis.

Notably, The Cure served as the second single from her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The Cure Olivia Rodrigo lyrics:

[Verse 1]

All the pretty girls in the foreground of my mind

I thought I'd done enough, but they keep moving the line

I thought I found the antidote this time

I thought I found the antidote this time

[Verse 2]

And all the nights I spent fighting bad thoughts in my room

Feeling so alone, might as well be on the moon

I thought I found the antidote with you

I thought I found the antidote with you

[Chorus]

But my head is full of poison, and my heart is full of doubt

I got toxins in my bloodstream, you tried hard to suck 'em out

And it feels like medication, and it's good for me, I'm sure

But it don't matter how your love feels anymore

It'll never be the cure

It'll nеver be the cure

[Verse 3]

Used to play a game in my head when I'd date a guy

Tally up the girls that he fucked 'til I start to cry

I thought I found the antidote this time

I thought I found the antidote this time

[Refrain]

But I'm unraveled (I'm unraveled)

I'm unraveled (I'm unraveled)

I'm unraveled (I'm unraveled)

I'm unraveled (I'm unraveled)

[Chorus]

And my head is full of poison, and my heart is full of doubt

I got toxins in my bloodstream, you tried hard to suck 'em out

And it feels like medication, and it's good for me, I'm sure

But it don't matter how your love feels anymore

It will never be the cure

It'll never be the cure, oh

[Refrain]

'Cause, baby, I'm unraveled (I'm unraveled)

I'm unraveled (I'm unraveled)

I'm unraveled (I'm unraveled)

I'm unraveled (I'm unraveled, I'm unraveled)

[Bridge]

Why can't you come stitch me up? (I'm unraveled)

Why can't it ever be enough? (I'm unraveled)

Why can't you come stitch me up? (I'm unraveled)

Why can't it ever be enough? (I'm unraveled)

It's not enough

[Chorus]

All because my head is full of poison, and my heart is full of doubt (I'm unraveled)

I got toxins in my bloodstream you tried so hard to suck out (I'm unraveled)

And it feels like medication, and it's good for me, I'm sure (I'm unraveled)

But it don't matter how your love feels anymore (I'm unraveled)

It'll never be the cure

It will never be the cure

It'll never be