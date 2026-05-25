Zayn Malik thanks fans after 'epic' Konnakol Tour opening night

Zayn Malik is overwhelmed with gratitude as fans continue showering him with love and support after The Konnakol Tour launch.

Shortly after wrapping up the opening night of his first-ever headlining arena and stadium tour since his One Direction days, the former boy band star took to social media to thank his supporters.

On Sunday, May 24, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker shared a series of photos and a video, featuring some behind-the-scenes glimpse, highlights from the first show and a peek into the prep.

“Night 1 LONDON 02!!! Big thanks to everyone that came out and turned up!” he captioned the carousel. “That was epic ! [red heart emoji].”

The Pillowtalk chart-topper kicked off the 31-date global trek, supporting his fifth studio album of the same name, on Saturday, May 23, at the O2 Arena in London.

Standup comedian Usama Siddiquee was selected alongside DJ Lonyo to provide the opening entertainment to get the arena crowd energised before the 33-year-old singer took the stage.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Zayn gave a shout out to the fast-rising Bengali-American comedian, writer, and actor.

“@usamastandsup you're a legend bro,” he wrote over an image of himself watching Usman dominating the stage. “Thank you!”

In the following update the Die For Me singer reposted the America's Got Talent semifinalist's story.

The text over the duo’s picture read, “Thanks for having me bro.”

Zayn officially announced the Don’t Tell Comedy star as the comedy opener for the major UK arena dates, including the opening night at London's O2 Arena on followed by the Manchester AO Arena on May 24.