In meeting with China's Li, PM Shehbaz calls for 'joint efforts' for Mideast peace

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, May 25, 2026. — Screengrab via X/@GovtofPakistan

Pakistan backs President Xi's four-point agenda for peace: PM.

World passing through "critical phase" amid Mideast conflict: PM.

PM Shehbaz expresses condolences over China mine deaths.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed the need for joint Pakistan-China efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East, thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping and Beijing's leadership for supporting Islamabad's ceasefire initiatives.

Speaking during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan fully supported President Xi's four-point agenda aimed at promoting regional peace and stability.

He added that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the Chinese foreign minister had also announced a five-point programme to help advance ceasefire efforts in the Middle East.

The premier said that the ongoing crisis in the Middle East had impacted not only economies across the world but Pakistan as well.

Earlier, upon arriving at the Great Hall, PM Shehbaz was accorded a warm welcome by the Chinese premier before the two sides held delegation-level talks on bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

During the welcoming ceremony, the two leaders introduced members of their respective delegations as the national anthems of Pakistan and China were played. A guard of honour was also presented to PM Shehbaz.

Prime Minister Shehbaz introduced Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir and other members of the Pakistani delegation, while Premier Li introduced members of the Chinese cabinet.

The Chinese premier said that Pakistan had maintained close coordination with China and played a positive role in promoting regional peace.

He added that Beijing remained committed to strengthening traditional friendship and expanding bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

The Chinese Premier said the upcoming meeting between President Xi and PM Shehbaz would provide strategic guidance for deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.

For his part, PM Shehbaz thanked the Chinese leadership for inviting him to visit China and said every visit to the country revealed new development and progress.

"Pakistan and China are celebrating 75 years of their historic friendship and diplomatic relations," the premier said, adding that the foundations of the relationship were laid by the founding leaders of both countries.

The prime minister also expressed condolences over the deadly coal mine explosion in China's Shanxi province, saying Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with the affected families.

Referring to the ongoing regional situation, PM Shehbaz said that the world was passing through a "critical phase" and noted that Pakistan had played a "sincere role" in facilitating contacts between the United States and Iran.

He said that Field Marshal Munir had recently returned from Tehran and played an important role in contacts between the Iranian and American leaderships.

“We pray that peace is restored permanently. Considerable progress has been made, and matters are moving in the right direction,” the prime minister added.