Karachi faces water shortfall after K-Electric cable fault: KWSC

This representational image shows Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) employes working at Dhabeji pumping station. — Facebook/@CMSindh/File

KWSC says power supply to NEK pumping station suspended.

Adds temporary arrangement will continue until KE rectifies fault.

KWSC urges KE to restore power supply on emergency basis.



The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) on Sunday confirmed that the port city is currently facing a shortfall of 54 million gallons per day (MGD) after electricity supply to North East Karachi Pumping Station was suspended due to a fault in K-Electric’s main cable.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the power supply to the NEK pumping station was suddenly suspended at 3:27am today, due to which the activities of K-II Pumping Station were affected and the water supply system to the city was partially affected.

After being contacted, K-Electric’s technical team reached the spot and assessed the situation, the spokesperson added.

The official said that KWSC made alternative arrangements on an emergency basis to restore the water supply.

Backfeed was provided to the K-II pumping station through the K-III feeder, due to which the power supply was partially restored at 5:50am. However, due to limited electrical capacity, pumping operation could not be fully restored,” the spokesperson added.

If the fault is not rectified immediately and on a permanent basis, there is a possibility of further shortage in water supply, which may have an impact on the water supply schedule in different areas of the city, the official added.

The spokesperson maintained that the temporary arrangement will continue until KE fully repairs the cable fault and restores normal power supply.

KWSC urged the KE to repair the fault and restore the power supply on an emergency basis to save the citizens from further disruption in the water supply.

The official said that the KWSC is continuously monitoring the situation and is utilising all available resources to restore normal water supply across the city.