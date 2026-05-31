E-challans for lane violations on Karachi's Sharea Faisal from June 1

A large number of vehicles are stuck in traffic at Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi on January 8, 2026. — PPI

The Karachi Traffic Police have announced that an e-challan system for lane violations on Sharea Faisal will come into effect from June 1.

According to a spokesperson for the traffic police, motorists violating lane discipline on the city’s main artery will be issued e-challans.

The traffic police urged citizens to strictly follow lane discipline while driving.

“All vehicles should remain in their designated lanes,” the spokesperson said, adding that motorcycles, buses and cars must also comply with lane rules.

The announcement comes days after DIG Traffic Peer Muhammad Shah, speaking to Geo News, said that a new traffic management plan aims to introduce structured lane discipline on one of the city’s busiest arteries using an existing network of surveillance cameras.

Shah told this outlet that the system will initially be implemented on Sharea Faisal, where enforcement infrastructure is already in place.

Under the plan, motorbikes, buses, rickshaws and other light transport vehicles, including Mazdas, will be required to use the two leftmost lanes.

The remaining lanes — varying between two and three depending on the stretch — will be reserved for faster-moving traffic, including cars and double-cabin vehicles.

The top traffic cop said the enforcement will be backed by the existing camera system, which will issue e-tickets directly to violators.

He added that fines have been fixed according to vehicle category, with motorbikes and rickshaws fined Rs2,500 and buses Rs7,500 for violations.