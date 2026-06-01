 
Geo News

HBO issues major update on 'Euphoria' future after fans reactions

HBO makes important announcement after 'Euphoria' season 3 comes to an end
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 01, 2026

HBO issues major update on &apos;Euphoria&apos; future after fans reactions
HBO issues major update on 'Euphoria' future after fans reactions

HBO just confirmed whether more Euphoria seasons are on the horizon.

After overwhelming queries from fans related to season 4 and 5 following the latest installment’s conclusion on Sunday, May 31, the streaming platform confirmed Euphoria is officially ending.

After seven years, three seasons and 26 episodes, the popular series is finally over.

Show’s creator, writer and director Sam Levinson made the major announcement on New York Times’ music podcast, titled Popcast.

Putting an end to ongoing fan speculation about the show’s future, Levinson delivered the confirmation during his podcast appearance with hosts Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica.

The on-demand video streamer also confirmed Levinson’s announcement to Variety.

This means Euphoria Season 3 closer, titled “In God We Trust,” was actually its series finale.

How does Rue die in Euphoria?

In the final episode Zendaya’s character steals from Wayne’s (Toby Wallace) sage as Faye Valentine (Chloe Cherry) tries to wake him up.

Rue ran away after hitting Wayne with a wrench and punching Faye only to fall into Harley's (James Landry Hébert) hands.

He chased her on a horse, threw a rope around her and dragged her along, but G stopped him and helped Rue escape.

After she evaded, Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) rewarded her with money and pills.

Ali Muhammad (Colman Domingo) found her lifeless on a couch. He learned that the pills Alamo gave her were fentanyl.

Does Rue die in 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale?
Does Rue die in 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale?
Will there be a ‘Euphoria' season 5?
Will there be a ‘Euphoria' season 5?
James Van Der Beek's ex-wife, Heather McComb, remarries
James Van Der Beek's ex-wife, Heather McComb, remarries
Matt Brown dies: ‘Alaskan Bush People' star was 42
Matt Brown dies: ‘Alaskan Bush People' star was 42
Italy cancels concerts of Kanye West and Travis Scott
Italy cancels concerts of Kanye West and Travis Scott
‘The Office' star calls series role 'gift of a lifetime'
‘The Office' star calls series role 'gift of a lifetime'
Kurt Russell remembers moving out of L.A. with Goldie Hawn
Kurt Russell remembers moving out of L.A. with Goldie Hawn
Foster Sylvers dies: ‘Boogie Fever' singer was 64
Foster Sylvers dies: ‘Boogie Fever' singer was 64