HBO issues major update on 'Euphoria' future after fans reactions

HBO just confirmed whether more Euphoria seasons are on the horizon.

After overwhelming queries from fans related to season 4 and 5 following the latest installment’s conclusion on Sunday, May 31, the streaming platform confirmed Euphoria is officially ending.

After seven years, three seasons and 26 episodes, the popular series is finally over.

Show’s creator, writer and director Sam Levinson made the major announcement on New York Times’ music podcast, titled Popcast.

Putting an end to ongoing fan speculation about the show’s future, Levinson delivered the confirmation during his podcast appearance with hosts Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica.

The on-demand video streamer also confirmed Levinson’s announcement to Variety.

This means Euphoria Season 3 closer, titled “In God We Trust,” was actually its series finale.

How does Rue die in Euphoria?

In the final episode Zendaya’s character steals from Wayne’s (Toby Wallace) sage as Faye Valentine (Chloe Cherry) tries to wake him up.

Rue ran away after hitting Wayne with a wrench and punching Faye only to fall into Harley's (James Landry Hébert) hands.

He chased her on a horse, threw a rope around her and dragged her along, but G stopped him and helped Rue escape.

After she evaded, Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) rewarded her with money and pills.

Ali Muhammad (Colman Domingo) found her lifeless on a couch. He learned that the pills Alamo gave her were fentanyl.