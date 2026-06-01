Taylor Frankie Paul reflects on parenting struggles amid custody battle

Taylor Frankie Paul opened up about the challenges of co-parenting with ex Dakota Mortensen with whom she shares 2-year-old son, Ever.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives personality took to Instagram Story Sunday, May 31, to share candid reflections about her supervised visits with Ever.

She revealed that court ordered restrictions have limited her time with Ever.

“I think all the projects and redoing is a fresh start but mainly a coping mechanism to distract from the fact my baby hasn’t been here for months now, aside visits,” Paul wrote over a photo of herself repairing a scooter.

Another post showed her hand holding Ever’s, captioned simply: “I miss you baby.”

Paul and Mortensen’s relationship has been marked by turbulence including domestic violence incidents between 2022 and 2023.

In April, the pair were granted protective orders against each other, with Mortensen currently holding temporary custody as they prepare for a June 1 court hearing to determine permanent arrangements.

Paul also shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul.

The controversy surrounding Paul and Mortensen has already impacted her career.

In March, filming of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 5 was stopped after an alleged altercation, and ABC dropped her season of The Bachelorette days before its premiere.

As Paul continues to share glimpses of her coping process, from DIY projects to candid admissions of low self-esteem and panic, her custody battle with Mortensen remains unresolved, with the next court date looming.