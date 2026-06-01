Katie Price joins Princess Andre on reality show despite earlier restrictions

iin the first series, Katie was only heard through a phone call when Princess spoke to her mother

Katie Price has finally made her appearance in her daughter Princess Andre's fly-on-the-wall ITV2 show, The Princess Diaries, after previously being snubbed.

According to the DailyMail, the glamour model, 48, filmed scenes with the 18-year-old this week.

CAN Associates, which is owned by Claire Powell - Katie’s former manager who now manages her daughter as well as ex-husband Peter Andre, had requested she not appear in the show.

A source said: ‘Princess loves her mum, regardless of what is going on Katie filmed with Princess on Friday.

‘Other family members are featured in her show, so why shouldn’t Katie be allowed?’

For those unversed, in the first series, Katie was only heard through a phone call when Princess spoke to her mother.

However, Peter and his wife Emily MacDonagh, 36, received significant screen time.

Katie fell out with her former agent, Claire, following the breakdown of her marriage to Peter, 53, in 2009.

Despite differences with Katie, Claire has maintained cordial relation with Peter and continues to manage him to this day.