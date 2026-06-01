EU top diplomat hails Pakistan's mediation role, hopes for US-Iran 'first phase' deal

EU High Representative of Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas speaks to media during an informal EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Limassol, Cyprus May 28, 2026. — Reuters

World paying high price of war in Middle East: Kallas.

Kallas hails Pakistan for mediation between US and Iran.

EU top diplomat stresses to further develop int'l law.



European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on Monday expressed hope that the first phase of a Pakistan-mediated US-Iran agreement would be formally signed, saying the ongoing Middle East conflict was costing the "world a very high price".

Speaking on Geo News' programme 'Capital Talk', Kallas said that an end to the war in the Middle East and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz was in everybody's interest.

"We are all paying a very high price, some with the higher energy costs, some also with fertilisers missing the market, and that is also causing famine maybe next year," she added.

Emphasising the importance of Hormuz's being opened, she said that a lot of things were dependent on the key waterway.

Kallas also lauded Pakistan for acting as a mediator between Washington and Tehran and helping prevent a full-blown war between the two sides.

"I really commended Pakistan for being the mediator to try to bring the parties together, but eventually they [US and Iran] have to agree, and of course everybody is hoping for the signature for the first phase talks because then it will be followed by talks regarding the more difficult topics like nuclear," she said.

Pakistan has been playing a key mediation role since hostilities erupted after US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, followed by Tehran's retaliatory strikes and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Islamabad brokered a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran on April 8 and later hosted direct talks between the two sides on April 11 and 12.

The earlier talks ended without a permanent agreement, but Pakistan continued backchannel efforts to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran.

Last week, US President Donald Trump reportedly sent a tougher peace proposal back to Iran, and underlined the rift that the parties still need to close.

In the interview, the EU's top diplomat emphasised the importance of stability in the region, saying "our neighbour's problems today are our problems tomorrow".

Responding to a question on human rights violations by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon, Kaja Kallas said such actions undermined international law.

Citing the UN Charter, she said no country can attack another and must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states.

Kallas emphasised the need for the ongoing crisis in the Middle East to help further develop international law so that accountability can be ensured.

She added that international rules have eroded not because the principles were flawed, but because states have failed to enforce them.

PM thanks EU for backing peace efforts

Kallas arrived in Islamabad earlier today for bilateral engagements and the eighth round of the EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue.

During the visit, she called on Premier Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister Office, where they discussed bilateral ties and the regional and international situation, read a statement issued by the PM Office.

PM Shehbaz said that Islamabad was keen to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and the EU, reaffirming commitment to enhancing cooperation with the bloc in trade and investment, climate change, security, migration, sustainable development, and connectivity.

The premier highlighted the important role of GSP+ in ensuring stronger trade ties between Pakistan and the EU.

He thanked the EU leadership for its strong support for Pakistan's peace efforts in the Gulf region, saying that Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar were playing a crucial role in these efforts.

Kallas appreciated the role played by Pakistan for regional peace and conveyed the EU's "strong interest" in deepening strategic engagement with Pakistan.

Apart from meeting PM Shehbaz, the EU top diplomat held meetings with Field Marshal Munir and DPM Dar, and also co-chaired the eighth round of the EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue.