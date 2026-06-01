SJC dismisses PTI's complaint against chief election commissioner

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi chairs session of Superme Judicial Council. — Supreme Court/file

Official letter conveys dismissal after full consideration of material.

Complaint sought CEC removal over alleged constitutional breaches.

PTI alleged election commission's bias, repeated poll irregularities.



ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Monday dismissed a complaint filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the chief election commissioner (CEC), according to an official communication conveying the decision to the former ruling party.

The complaint was submitted by former PTI secretary general Omar Ayub Khan, seeking the removal of the CEC over alleged breaches of constitutional duties, obligations, and responsibilities in relation to conducting the February 8 general elections.

In its response sent to the party on May 21, the SJC confirmed that the matter had been taken up and examined in its meeting held on February 11. It stated that the complaint was reviewed along with the arguments and material placed before it.

According to the contents of the letter, the council, after due consideration, decided to dismiss the petition filed against the CEC. The official communication further conveyed that the complaint stood rejected following the SJC's review.

The development follows an earlier petition submitted by the PTI in July 2024, in which the party had sought the removal of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja along with four other members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), alleging violations of constitutional obligations in conducting the February 8 general elections.

Filed by then PTI secretary general and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan under Article 209(5) and (6) of the Constitution, the complaint argued that the ECP had failed to ensure transparent elections, The News reported.

The PTI also alleged that the Election Commission acted in contravention of Article 189 by disregarding Supreme Court judgments directing the holding of elections within the constitutional timeframe.

It further accused the ECP of bias against former prime minister Imran Khan, claiming actions including his de-seating from a National Assembly seat, disqualification from contesting elections for five years, involvement in criminal proceedings, and removal from party leadership positions.

The party also contended that the ECP twice denied PTI its due share of reserved seats and argued that the allocation of those seats after the 2024 general elections to other political parties, instead of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), was unconstitutional and unlawful.