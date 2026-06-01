In call with Araghchi, Dar urges importance of maintaining US-Iran ceasefire

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (right) holds meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, at MoFA, on August 2, 2025. — APP

Dar voices concerns over Israel's ceasefire violation in Lebanon.

Iran's FM Araghchi hails Pakistan's role in regional diplomacy.

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to stop "all shooting": Trump.



Pakistan on Monday stressed the need for a sustained ceasefire in the Middle East, saying it was essential to "prevent any breakdown" in understanding achieved between the United States and Iran.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a phone call with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, discussing the current regional situation and developments of mutual interest, read a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

During the call, DPM Dar conveyed Pakistan's concerns over Israel's ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that "the ceasefire is sustained in order to prevent any breakdown of existing understandings", read the communique.

DPM Dar's remarks come amid reports that Iran was stopping message exchanges with the US over Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Apart from stopping exchanging messages with Washington, Tehran and its regional allies have set an agenda to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and activate other fronts, including the Bab El Mandeb Strait, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported earlier today.

In the telephonic conversation with DPM Dar, the Iranian foreign minister voiced concern over recent developments in the region, including ceasefire violations by Israel and orders regarding potential attack in parts of Beirut.

Acknowledging Pakistan's constructive role in regional diplomacy, Araghchi requested Islamabad to continue its efforts to "help facilitate de-escalation" in the region and support efforts to maintain the ceasefire.

Islamabad has been playing a key mediation role since hostilities erupted after US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28.

After brokering a ceasefire on April 8, Islamabad hosted direct talks between Washington and Tehran on April 11 and 12.

While the talks ended without a permanent agreement to end the war, Pakistan has been continuously making backchannel efforts to narrow differences between the two sides.

However, Israel's continued military actions in Lebanon have posed serious threats to the ceasefire and a lasting end to the disputes between the US and Iran.

The fighting in Lebanon has been the broadest spillover of the US-Israel war on Iran, displacing more than 1.2 million Lebanese through Israeli strikes and evacuation orders since March 2.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered troops to move further into Lebanon, despite a ceasefire announced more than six weeks ago.

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the US naval blockade and escalation by Israel in Lebanon were clear evidence of the US noncompliance with the ceasefire.

No Israeli troops will go to Beirut: Trump

Later in the day, US President Donald Trump said he had persuaded Israel and Hezbollah to de-escalate, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreeing not to send troops to southern Beirut and the group promising to stop attacks.

"There will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," Trump said on his Truth Social network after a "very productive" call with Netanyahu.

"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel."

Despite reports that Iran was suspending communication with the US, Trump said the talks with Tehran were continuing at a rapid pace.



— With additional input from agencies.