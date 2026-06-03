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King Charles opens Buckingham Palace doors for important discussion

King Charles takes meaningful step for young people in times of serious crisis
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 03, 2026

King Charles opens Buckingham Palace doors for important discussion
King Charles opens Buckingham Palace doors for important meeting 

King Charles hosted a number of renowned figures for a special cause at Buckingham Palace.

On June 3, the monarch took part in the third annual Youth Opportunity Summit, which was attended by the former England football manager, Sir Gareth Southgate, Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

For the unversed, Sir Gareth is the King's Trust Goodwill Ambassador, who partnered for yet another program in times of a serious youth unemployment crisis.

As per GB, the program aims to "create a nationwide network of mentors, coaches and training programmes designed to equip young people for the workplace."

Ahead of the King's arrival at the summit, attendees participated in mentoring sessions with key figures from business, sport, civil society and media. 

This comes after King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Kate marked the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK at St James Palace.

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