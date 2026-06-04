Prince Harry fears grow about Princess Lilibet after latest reveal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home would be filled with joy and cheers as they mark the fifth birthday of their “dream girl” Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ever so protective of their two children, shared a glimpse of their growing daughter, with her face concealed from the view. The doting parents are seen looking at their little girl as Harry carries her in his arms.

The delightful photo reflects the sweet bond Harry shared with Lilibet and also indicates the growing fears he would have as a father, especially when children’s safety is such a concerning matter in the world of social media and AI.

According to the royal expert Duncan Larcombe, Harry is still conflicted about his children appearing on social media despite Meghan wisely navigating the matter.

“There’s every chance that Harry might be allowing it through gritted teeth,” he said. “He knows what it’s like being a child in the public eye, and he doesn’t want that for his kids.”

The expert noted the Sussexes “lecture” about children’s privacy but then post their own children as “clickbait”. In all fairness, Harry and Meghan have not asked to post photos of children but rather take caution while doing so.

Even though Archie and Lilibet are hardly recognisable, Harry feels “uneasy” given his own experiences. Meanwhile, Meghan knows that there are sacrifices to be made in order to secure the children’s future.

Duncan claims that Lilibet’s public profile will increase over time which could land her opportunities.

“It certainly looks like she’s now being brought out as part of the branding, albeit cautiously,” he said. “Meghan and Harry have the option to keep their children completely private. We will likely see them more and more. As they get older, it becomes impossible to keep it private.”