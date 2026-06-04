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Elon Musk's SpaceX launches IPO website, seeks record-breaking public offering

SpaceX is selling around 4.2% of the company in its listing with the Securities and Exchange Commission
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 04, 2026

Elon Musk&apos;s SpaceX launches IPO website, seeks record-breaking public offering
SpaceX IPO roadshow begins as company targets record-breaking valuation

SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) roadshow has begun on Thursday as the company eyes $1.75 trillion valuation, the biggest in corporate history.

Elon Musk-owned space technology company launched a website spacexipo.com for potential institutional investors, showcasing investor Q&A, prospectus and roadshow presentations.

For the unversed, an IPO roadshow is a series of presentations given by a company's leadership team to potential investors prior to an initial public offering.

The roadshow is primarily held for marketing purposes, to build excitement and gather feedback to determine the final price and demand for the stock.

SpaceX aims to “build the infrastructure of the future,” according to the newly launched website.

The spaceflight giant wrote, “We are building the systems and technologies necessary to provide global connectivity on Earth and beyond, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars.”

Earlier, it was revealed that SpaceX has decided to set a fixed price of $135 per share and plans to sell over 555 million shares.

The company behind Starlink internet aims to raise $75 billion from IPO, the biggest ever. SpaceX is selling around 4.2% of the company in its listing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, while the remaining 95.8% will be held by Musk and other insiders.

SpaceX confirmed it plans to price the offering on June 11, with trading to begin on June 12.

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