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Missing Everest guide found alive after surviving a week without food or oxygen

Government officials issued 494 Everest climbing permits this season
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 05, 2026

Missing Everest guide found alive after surviving a week without food or oxygen
Missing Everest guide found alive after surviving a week without food or oxygen

A Nepali Sherpa guide, who went missing on Mount Everest, has been rescued after surviving for a week in the harsh conditions without food or oxygen.

The 52-year-old guide went missing between Camp III and Camp IV while accompanying a Polish hiker on their descent after failing to reach the summit.

His client returned to the base camp and it remains unclear how the pair got separated. He was last seen on May 29.

For context, the term Sherpa refers to an indigenous ethnic group native to the mountainous regions of Nepal. It is also the professional title for high-altitude climbing guides and porters in the Himalayas.

A team from Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee located Dawa Sherpa near Khumbu icefall just above the base camp and carried out a flawless rescue operation to bring Dawa Sherpa down safely.

Lama Kazi Sherpa of the committee said the Polish hiker and Sherpa were the last climbers on the 8,849 meter peak this season, which ended last month.

He added that the missing guide was located by his team which was cleaning up after the ending of the season. The rescued guide was rushed to the hospital.

Dawa's family said he was recovering well while receiving treatment for frostbite and other altitude-related complications.

Government officials issued 494 Everest climbing permits this season, with roughly 1,000 climbers and guides attempting to reach the summit.

Five climbers died this season, officials said. 

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