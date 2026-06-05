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Advance ticket rush for ‘The Odyssey' sparks chaos as demand surges across AMC theatres

Fandango also experienced heavy load pressure as users rushed to secure the Odyssey tickets
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 05, 2026

Advance ticket rush for ‘The Odyssey&apos; sparks chaos as demand surges across AMC theatres
Advance ticket rush for ‘The Odyssey’ sparks chaos as demand surges across AMC

Advance ticket sales for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey have triggered a surge in demand across AMC Theatres, IMAX, Fandango and major booking platforms.

Fans are reporting long wait times and system delays as excitement for the film reaches its peak.

The blockbuster, widely referred to online as The Odyssey movie, has become one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. The early access screenings and Odyssey movie tickets and Odyssey tickets driving heavy traffic across cinema platforms.

The rush intensified after select premium screenings went live, with users reporting queues and glitches on AMC movies and AMC theaters platforms, as well as delays on Fandango and IMAX booking pages.

For the unversed, advance ticket drops for major IMAX releases are typically used as early allocation windows, allowing exhibitors to manage demand for premium formats such as IMAX 70mm and opening-night screenings.

The demand for the Odyssey movie tickets has been particularly strong due to its large-scale production and IMAX-first presentation strategy. 

The movie-craze is evident from the fact that cinema operators are preparing for what analysts are calling one of the most competitive opening booking periods in recent years.

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