Anthony Head, beloved 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star, dies at 72: Cause of death revealed

Anthony Head, the British actor known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has died at the age of 72 due to complications from pneumonia on Friday, June 5, 2026.

His daughters Emily and Daisy confirmed the news of his death, saying, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.”

His family paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor as they expressed gratitude for being lucky enough to have witnessed the impact of him and his work.

The family described Head as a man who loved his job very much, adding, “We know he will be dearly missed by friends, colleagues and fans.”

Career Overview:

The iconic British actor gained prominence in the 1980s in Britain after starring in a series of Nescafe coffee advertisements. He went on to star in popular British TV shows, including Doctor Who, Motherland and Silent Witness.

Head starred in several other productions, including Merlin, The Iron Lady, Persuasion, The Inbetweeners and Manchild and Little Britain; however, his moment of international fame came after playing Rupert Giles in supernatural show Buffy in the late 1990s.

Tributes:

His fans also appeared heartbroken over the sudden death of the actor. One of the fans wrote on X, "Gutted. Loved him in Buffy, Little Britain and Merlin. RIP. Heaven has a new Watcher."

Another expressed, "Such sad news, always found him to be such a wonderful actor. If a show had him in it'd peak my interest. RIP."

Head lost his lifelong partner Sarah Fisher in December 2025 at the age of 61. He is survived by his two daughters Emily Head and Daisy Head.