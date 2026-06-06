Nancy Guthrie case takes new turn as authorities considering go ‘back to beginning’ with fresh eyes

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for four months, but there’s still no trace.

The 84-year-old vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, on the night of January 31, 2026. On February 1, 2026, she was officially reported missing after following to attend her church service.

FBI Director Kash Patel also criticised the initial response, bashing local authorities for the delayed investigation. In an interview, Patel revealed that the FBI offered immediate assistance but was not permitted to access case details for four days.

“We showed up immediately and offered our assistance. We were not let in for four days. And that’s their choice,” Patel unfolded, referring to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office led by Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Nano, on the other hand, maintained that he always incorporated and followed the official protocol to involve the FBI as soon as possible.

“The FBI was with us day one,” he said.

The case has drawn scrutiny numerous times for evidence handling, including the decision to send DNA samples to a private laboratory rather than the FBI. Retired FBI agent Jason Pack also commented on the case, saying it is not “cold” but rather “quiet”, a distinction he called “very different.”

Till now, Guthrie's family is willing to pay a $1 million reward for any leads about Nancy’s whereabouts, in addition to the FBI’s $100,000 reward.