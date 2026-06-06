US embassy issues travel warning for Americans travelling to Mexico ahead of 2026 World Cup

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico have issued a travel warning for Americans who are set to visit Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is hosted by three countries, including the United States, Mexico, and Canada, from June 11 through July 12 across 16 cities.

Around 5.5 million visitors are expected to visit Mexico, with matches planned for Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey. Security risks, on the other hand, greatly differ according to regions. According to the U.S. State Department, for instance, Americans should "reconsider travel" to Guadalajara, which is in the state of Jalisco, because of violence caused by cartels, gangs, and other criminal groups.

The guidance states: “In Guadalajara, battles between criminal groups have happened in tourist areas. Shootings between these groups have injured or killed innocent bystanders. U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents have been kidnapped.”

Additionally, authorities have issued a Level 2 warning for Mexico City and Monterrey, suggesting travellers to “exercise increased caution.”

The embassy further warned motorists travelling to Mexico to study the road safety situation en route. “Conduct thorough research to avoid dangers faced by Americans while travelling through Mexican roads,” was its advice.

Passengers should look out for items restricted from their luggage, such as firearms, ammunition, electronic cigarettes, vaping materials, and illegal substances, whose possession can lead to "severe consequences, even unintentionally."

Level 4, "Do Not Travel," advisories remain in effect for several Mexican regions, such as Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas.

The State Department noted: “The U.S. government has limited ability to help in many parts of Mexico” and encouraged travellers to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) for security updates.