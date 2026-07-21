FIFA investigates Argentina after ugly World Cup final scenes: Here’s everything to know

FIFA has started a formal investigation into the Argentina national team after violent scenes that marred the end of the World Cup final.

The governing body confirmed on Monday, July 20, that its Disciplinary Committee has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate “potential breaches” of the FIFA Disciplinary Code regarding the post-match incidents.

However, the conflict broke out right after the match ended when Argentine players and their coaches became part of altercations with the Spanish side, who were celebrating victory. In one of the video clips, Leandro Paredes seems to have punched Spain’s player Eric Garcia in the neck. In addition, Nahuel Molina seemed to have punched Rodri, while Thiago Almada and Roberto Ayala were also part of the fracas.

The inquiry makes things worse for Argentina, as FIFA is already investigating a political banner unfurled by players following their semi-final victory over England reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" (The Falklands are Argentine).

The AFA could face fines, while the players themselves could face bans. Previous examples include Luis Suarez being banned for four months for biting an opponent, while former head of the Spanish FA Luis Rubiales was banned for three years.

The incidents were attempted to be downplayed by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who stated: “We are gracious in victory, and we must be gracious in defeat. Today, we are showing that we know how to lose.”

Till now, FIFA has not provided a timeline for when the investigation will conclude.