 
Geo News

FIFA investigates Argentina after ugly World Cup final scenes: Here's everything to know

Argentina players and coaching staff clash with Spanish squad in chaotic scenes at MetLife Stadium

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 21, 2026

FIFA investigates Argentina after ugly World Cup final scenes: Here’s everything to know
FIFA investigates Argentina after ugly World Cup final scenes: Here’s everything to know

FIFA has started a formal investigation into the Argentina national team after violent scenes that marred the end of the World Cup final.

The governing body confirmed on Monday, July 20, that its Disciplinary Committee has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate “potential breaches” of the FIFA Disciplinary Code regarding the post-match incidents.

However, the conflict broke out right after the match ended when Argentine players and their coaches became part of altercations with the Spanish side, who were celebrating victory. In one of the video clips, Leandro Paredes seems to have punched Spain’s player Eric Garcia in the neck. In addition, Nahuel Molina seemed to have punched Rodri, while Thiago Almada and Roberto Ayala were also part of the fracas.

The inquiry makes things worse for Argentina, as FIFA is already investigating a political banner unfurled by players following their semi-final victory over England reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" (The Falklands are Argentine).

The AFA could face fines, while the players themselves could face bans. Previous examples include Luis Suarez being banned for four months for biting an opponent, while former head of the Spanish FA Luis Rubiales was banned for three years.

The incidents were attempted to be downplayed by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who stated: “We are gracious in victory, and we must be gracious in defeat. Today, we are showing that we know how to lose.”

Till now, FIFA has not provided a timeline for when the investigation will conclude. 

Make us preferred on Google
Aaron Rodgers breaks decade-long rift with family in surprise Instagram post
Aaron Rodgers breaks decade-long rift with family in surprise Instagram post
Heart-safe coffee? AHA says multiple cups per day are fine—but how you drink it matters
Heart-safe coffee? AHA says multiple cups per day are fine—but how you drink it matters
Lindsay Clancy triple murder trial: 5 jurors seated on first day: what to know
Lindsay Clancy triple murder trial: 5 jurors seated on first day: what to know
D4vd in court as judge weighs trial in teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case
D4vd in court as judge weighs trial in teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case
LeBron James' next big move? NBA insider says Miami Heat remains in play video
LeBron James' next big move? NBA insider says Miami Heat remains in play
Southwest flight WN4761 rerouted to Charleston amid fuel leak scare: what we know
Southwest flight WN4761 rerouted to Charleston amid fuel leak scare: what we know
Why ESPN dropped Ryan Clark mid-live broadcast: full story inside
Why ESPN dropped Ryan Clark mid-live broadcast: full story inside
AI company Hugging Face faces cyberattack carried out by an AI agent: AI vs AI?
AI company Hugging Face faces cyberattack carried out by an AI agent: AI vs AI?