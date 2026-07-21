ESPN hit with major layoffs after NFL network acquisition: See full list of employees removed

ESPN has begun a major round of layoffs, with most cuts tied to the network’s acquisition of NFL Network and NFL RedZone, as per the internal memo from chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

The layoffs are announced six months after Disney finalised a deal with the NFL, acquiring NFL Network distribution rights in exchange for giving the league a 10% ownership stake in ESPN.

The transaction has an estimated fair value of $3 billion.

As per Business Insider, the internal memo states: “Over the past several months, we’ve made significant progress integrating the NFL assets that we acquired into ESPN. Throughout the process, we have taken the time to carefully evaluate our collective teams, resources, and organisational structure to best position us for the future.”

Although the total number of employees is not confirmed, 10 on-air talents will certainly lose their jobs. They include:

Ryan Clark (NFA analyst)

Karl Ravech (MLB play-by-play announcer/ host)

Tom Pelissero (NFL Network insider)

Cam Newton (First Take contributor)

David Lloyd (SportsCenter anchor)

Stephania Bell (Injury and fantasy football analyst)

Charles Davis (NFL Network analyst)

Bart Scoff (Radio host and NFA analyst)

However, before that, Newton left ESPN after joining the company in 2024. This was following controversies in which he talked about the value of women and hosted Jason Whitlock on his show.

It is noted that ESPN last carried out a layoff program in April, as Disney also carried out layoffs within the organisation. It will be in February 2027 when ESPN broadcasts its first-ever Super Bowl.

In his memo, Pitaro emphasised: “Even in moments like these, the strength of ESPN comes from our people, our teamwork, and our shared mission to serve sports fans.”