NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett dies at 93

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and broadcaster Ned Jarrett has died at the age of 93, marking the end of one of the most influential car racing careers.

His family confirmed the news of his death, stating the legendary car racing figure died of natural causes.

The two-time NASCAR champion passed away on Friday, June 5, leaving behind a legacy that shaped multiple generations of motorsport fans across the United States.

Race car driver turned TV announcer, Jarrett was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1991.

Later, he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the second-ever class in 2011 for his achievements both behind the wheel and in the broadcast booth.

Key highlights of Ned Jarrett’s career

Two-time NASCAR Grand National (Cup Series) champion

Winner of 50+ top-level NASCAR races during his driving career

Known for calm, precise driving style and race intelligence

Later became a leading NASCAR television commentator

Helped bring stock car racing to a wider national audience

Jarrett rose to prominence in the 1960s, establishing himself as one of NASCAR’s most consistent and disciplined drivers.

His championship wins and race victories made him a dominant force during a formative era of American motorsport.

After retiring from competitive racing, he transitioned into broadcasting, where his clear analysis and authoritative voice helped define NASCAR coverage for decades.