Princess Beatrice makes first appearance as secret royal deal exposed

Princess Beatrice appeared to have sent a strong message as new details emerge about her royal privileges, courtesy of her uncle, King Charles.

It was previously believed that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, along with other non-working members of the family, had been paying market rent for their grace-and-favour homes. However, a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO) discovered that it was not the case.

The revelation was not met lightly as public and experts made criticism about the move. Soon after, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace stressed that they were “grateful” for the report “in line with the Royal Household’s commitment to transparency”.

Although, Beatrice, who appeared in stress in the months following the release of Epstein files and her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, is now shrugging off the naysayers.

The 37-year-old royal was seen in a lavish party, rubbing shoulders with American socialites for a New York-based fashion brand Alice + Olivia on Thursday.

The outing was very much a indication of ‘keep calm and carry on’ amid the ongoing drama.