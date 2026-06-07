Why does Trump Administration dismantle $368 million ocean climate monitoring system?

The Trump administration has decided to shut down a $368 million deep-ocean observation network.

The Ocean Observation Initiative is a network of more than 900 scientific instruments scattered across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, which is now being scrapped by the Federal government.

The eradication of equipment will start this month from sites off Oregon, Washington, Alaska, North Carolina, and the Irminger Sea near Greenland.

The official reason behind this move is stated that the decision “aligns with NSF’s wider strategy of a nimbler approach to prioritise support for evolving scientific priorities and emerging technologies.1”

The agency also cited a 2025 National Academies report suggesting the program requires “revisioning.”

However, according to scientists, the information obtained through these devices is crucial for the understanding of how oceans sequester greenhouse gases, monitor marine heat waves that impact fisheries, and study the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which, according to some scholars, could collapse due to climate change, causing disastrous results around the world.

The NSF further added that the initiative is not fully cancelled, just “descoped.”