Germany beat USA 2–1 in final World Cup warm-up friendly

Germany defeated the United States 2–1 in a closely contested international friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving the four-time champions a strong final test before the tournament begins.

The match, played in Chicago, saw Germany take an early lead through Kai Havertz, who scored inside the opening minutes to put the visitors ahead.

The United States responded well and grew into the game, eventually finding an equaliser through a superb strike from Antonee Robinson just before half-time.

However, Germany regained control in the second half, with Leroy Sané scoring the decisive goal in the 57th minute after a fast attacking move that exposed gaps in the US defence.

The result continues Germany’s strong run of form heading into the World Cup while the United States showed flashes of attacking quality but struggled to maintain consistency against one of Europe’s most in-form sides.

Both teams used the match as a final opportunity to fine-tune tactics, test combinations, and assess squad depth ahead of the tournament, where margins are expected to be extremely tight.

Despite the defeat, the US coaching staff will take positives from their performance, particularly their ability to respond after conceding early and compete physically against a top-ranked opponent.

Germany, meanwhile, will head into the World Cup with confidence after another disciplined and efficient display that highlighted their attacking depth and control in key moments.