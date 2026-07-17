Argentina responds to Falklands banner display controversy as FIFA mulls sanctions

Argentina has responded to the Falkland Islands banner display controversy that stemmed from semifinal clash with the Three Lions on Wednesday, July 15.

The response comes after FIFA confirmed that it is assessing reports from the World Cup semi-final match against England.

The banner has triggered outrage by fans and British government officials, urging FIFA to initiate disciplinary action.

The FIFA disciplinary committee is reviewing the incident and potential penalties await before the World Cup final.

A FIFA spokesperson commenting on the Falklands banner controversy said, “As is standard procedure, FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the FIFA disciplinary code.”

Amid the heightened controversy surrounding buzz everywhere, Argentina has addressed it for the first time.

The response came from the highest office of the county, through President Javier Milei.

Milei reacted to the controversy, appearing for an interview on Radio El Observador on Thursday, July 16.

“The Malvinas are Argentina,” Milei said.

“What the players did is understandable; emotion got the better of them,” the Argentine president continued.

“They did it, and that will probably lead to a discussion of an economic sanction. It is perfectly valid to express themselves and do so.

“The things that happen on the field with the players are not part of diplomacy," added Milei.

While showing apprehension of a possible sanction, Milei said, “In the worst-case scenario, Argentina will face a £20,000 economic sanction from FIFA. We are going to recover the Malvinas, and we will do so through diplomatic means, with intelligence in our actions.”

On the other hand, the Falkland Islands government weighed in on the controversy, urging FIFA to take strict action, “sanction all behaviour of this nature in line with its own rules.”

During semifinal clash against England on Wednesday, July 15, Argentina’s players displayed a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (“The Falkland Islands are Argentinian”) after ending the Three Lions’ run in the tournament.