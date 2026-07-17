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'Wonder drug' could delay Alzheimer's symptoms for three years

Donanemab is not available on the NHS despite being licensed for use in the UK since 2024

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 17, 2026

Wonder drug could delay Alzheimers symptoms for three years
'Wonder drug' could delay Alzheimer's symptoms for three years

A drug already approved for use in Britain could hold off the worst effects of Alzheimer's for up to three years, according to new research unveiled this week.

The findings on Donanemab (marketed under the brand name Kisunla )were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in London. 

Earlier trials had shown the drug's benefits fading within four to seven months for the 35% of patients who responded to it. This new data paints a different picture, suggesting the drug doesn't just delay memory and thinking problems.

Researchers tracked two groups of patients (600 each) over the course of 18 months. One group received regular Donanemab infusions while the other didn’t get the drug. A clear was visible between the two groups in 18 months and it doubled in three years time span.

Hilary Evans-Newton, chief executive of Alzheimer's Research UK, said the results point to benefits that can continue for years after treatment ends. She added that the evidence is building for both donanemab and lecanemab, especially when treatment starts early.

Donanemab is not available on the National Health Service (NHS) despite being licensed for use in the UK since 2024. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) declared that the medicine’s benefits were too small to justify its cost.

There exist safety concerns as well as the drug carries a risk of brain bleeding.

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