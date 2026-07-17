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Ryan Garcia sends warning to Conor Benn as September 12 WBC title fight locked in

'I told you in person you aren’t a good enough fighter to beat me,' said Ryan Garcia

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 17, 2026

Ryan Garcia sends warning to Conor Benn as September 12 WBC title fight locked in
Ryan Garcia sends warning to Conor Benn as September 12 WBC title fight locked in

Conor Benn is all set to challenge WBC champion Ryan Garcia for the welterweight title bout this September.

Conor Benn is gearing up to travel to the U.S. to fight welterweight icon Garcia after the former confirmed a September 12 fight in Las Vegas.

It will mark their first world title of Benn’s career, while Garcia had earlier claimed the WBC belt with a points win in February against Mario Barrios.

Before revealing his plans, the two boxers engaged in a heated exchange of words.

It is not the first time that WBC champion Garcia has traded words.

Just last year, Benn stepped up to middleweight to settle his public feud with Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn and Garcia had verbal altercation on social media, with the 26-year-old American declaring, “I told you in person you aren’t a good enough fighter to beat me.

"You forced yourself in this position I will show the lesson of rushing into something you just aren’t ready for.”

Benn responded setting the date for the big bout, “You’ve quit once…I’ll make you quit again! Can’t teach heart! See you September 12th.”

Benn is eyeing following in the footsteps of his father, who was a British boxing icon, by clinching the WBC belt.

“He won that world title so for me it’s my goal to win that world title,” Benn expressed his desire in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

Garcia, last year, faced an upset defeat to Rolando Romero, the EWBA world champion, last year.

He made a buzzworthy comeback by knocking Mario Barrios down, securing a points victory in February, and claiming the WBC 147 lb belt.

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