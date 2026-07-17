Fox confirms end of 'The Simpsons' Sunday night era—but why now?

Fox has made a surprising announcement ahead of the fall TV season, which will begin from the third week of September, 2026.

Fox has moved the live-action sitcom Animal Control to Sundays, right after The Simpsons, a move seen as the biggest announcement yet.

The move has brought an end to the decades old on air run of animated sitcoms on the network, for the time being, through fall.

The Simpsons’s fans have been raising questions after the network moved the Sunday slot in an abrupt announcement.

The fact is, The Simpsons, which first hit the airwaves in December 1989, is relying on streaming and other outlets for viewership amid a paradigm shift in TV viewership patterns.

Fox released the full fall buzzing TV schedule on Wednesday, July 15, starting the week of September 21.

For the Sunday slot of comedies, they will begin at 8 p.m. ET with The Simpsons, followed by Animal Control at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Following that are two more animated sitcoms, including a new show in the fall lineup: Universal Basic Guys and Grimsburg.

For fans of cartoons, this schedule is somewhat depressing as it might turn out to be the final good-bye to the network’s animation domination.

Fox has traditionally planned its Sunday slots to be reserved for its animated adult comedies.