LeBron James teases fans with cryptic nod to next stop—is homecoming coming?

LeBron James has dropped a cryptic nod to his next destination at a Fanatics Fest in New York on Thursday, July 16.

King James already knew the reason why countless heads turned at Thursday’s Fanatics Fest: to get answers: where would he land next?

But James didn’t answer the question straight and instead chose to drop a cryptic hint amid the free agency.

Amid teasing remarks, jokes, and a few cryptic clues, LeBron cleared the air surrounding his next landing stop ahead of his 24th season.

The 41-year-old James, appearing on his podcast show, Mind the Game, co-hosted with Tyrese Haliburton, comes to the point directly.

“Is there still a decision to make?”, Haliburton asked in front of nearly 5,000 James fans buzzing at the Fanatics Fest.

LeBron, smiling, then quickly closed the topic, saying,

“We talked about it backstage too, Rese. We’re not talking about that today.”

During the live recording of the podcast Mind the Game, fans began yelling out the teams they’d love to see James join next.

When someone called out, “Warriors!” LeBron laughed before replying:

“Hold on…what did I hear? Warriors…then Philly… Miami…and that guy even told me to go play for the Yankees!”

While answering a question from an 11-year-old fan, LeBron opened up about his next big destination, revealing it is more to do with family than basketball.

“It’s a huge decision. This is the fourth time in my career that I’ve been a free agent, and I have to think not only about myself but also about my family and where I want to spend the final years of my career.”

King James, a four-time NBA champion, whose next big move has become the biggest storyline of the NBA offseason with everyone looking for hints to find out where James would stop next for his 24th season.