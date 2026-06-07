Pregnant Princess Eugenie lights up Peter Phillips’ wedding with touching hug

Princess Eugenie shared a heartwarming family moment at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding on Saturday, with her young cousin, Mia Tindall.

The expectant royal, who is pregnant with her third child, arrived at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and sister, Princess Beatrice.

Among the sweetest scenes of the day was Eugenie's reunion with Zara Tindall's daughter, Mia.

Photographs captured the pair sharing a warm hug outside the church before exchanging smiles and chatting together.

The wedding also marked a notable public appearance for Beatrice and Eugenie, who have largely remained out of the spotlight in recent months while focusing on family life.

Their attendance represented the first time the York sisters had been seen alongside several senior royal relatives since the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The intimate ceremony brought together a host of familiar royal faces, although Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were reportedly not included on the guest list, allowing the focus to remain firmly on the bride and groom.