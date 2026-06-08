Stacey King, beloved Bulls broadcaster, dies aged 59 as cause of death remains unknown

Stacey King, who was recognized as the beloved Chicago Bulls broadcaster and three-time NBA champion, dies at age 59.

King was a former Bulls champion who debuted his NBA career in 1989.

The Bulls made the announcement through a social media post on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

King brought home three NBA championships, playing for the Bulls alongside Michael Jordan from 1991 until 1993.

Before debuting his NBA career, Kind played collegiate basketball at Oklahoma.

The Bulls said, “We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King.”

However, the Chicago Bulls didn’t provide the cause of his death.

King’s collegiate career was a head-turner.

Being a trailblazer at the University of Oklahoma, he helped lead the Sooners to the national championship game during the 1987-88 season.

King was honored with an All-American and Big Eight Player of the Year award in 1989 while posting 26 points and 2.3 blocks per game.

King appeared for eight seasons in the NBA and averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Outside of the Chicago Bulls, King also appeared for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Dallas Mavericks.