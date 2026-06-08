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Andrew health update issued after huge face bruise sparks concerns

Beatrice and Eugenie's father raises questions about his health condition
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 08, 2026

Andrew health update issued after huge face bruise sparks concerns
Andrew health update issued after his face bruise sparks concerns

Andrew Moutbatten-Windsor was spotted with a huge bruise on his face recently, sparking concerns about his health among fans.

The former Duke of York is currently staying at Marsh Farm, a cottage on Sandringham, after his exit from Royal Lodge.

He was photographed during a car ride near his home, but the large purple bruise caught the attention.

As per the Daily Mail, an insider claimed the bruise was not "cause for concern."

The source said that there had been "no drama," however, no further details were shared due to medical confidentiality.

Beatrice and Eugenie's father was also arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

But he was released after some questioning.

Now, police confirmed that they are widening their investigation, and his sex crimes will also be a part of the probe.

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