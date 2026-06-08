Christian Eriksen collapses again; Denmark match halted—here's latest health update

Christian Eriksen, the Danish midfielder, is conscious after collapsing again while in play against a friendly with Ukraine on Sunday, June 7.

Eriksen held his chest and fell on the ground 65 minutes into the play before medics rushed to rescue the midfielder.

The 34-year-old Denmark star fell unconscious for a brief moment but recovered quickly and was walked off the pitch.

Eriksen received immediate CPR from team-mate and then-captain Simon Kjaer, playing a key role in saving his life prior to defibrillation being used on the pitch in Copenhagen.

The match halted in the 79th minute with Demark in the lead 2-1.

For the unversed, the Dane had a cardiac arrest in June 2021 while playing at the European Championships for Denmark.

The Danish Football Association shared an update on social media, writing, Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances.

The statement citing Danish doctor Morten Boesen added, “Christian is doing well and left the pitch himself. As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should.”

Eriksen has spent the last season at Wolfsburg, where he appeared in 34 games this term as the club suffered a first time demotion from the Bundesliga in 29 years.