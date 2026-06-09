Is Man Utd preparing offer for Spurs' Cristian Romero, who said sorry at Old Trafford last season?

Manchester United is eyeing a surprise move to make an offer for Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero.

The defender offered an apology to his teammates after he was handed a red card at Old Trafford last season.

Speculations have been swirling around Romero, who is linked with a move away from Spurs this summer.

The Spanish clubs Barcelona and Atletico are said to be interested in the transfer, per Manchester Evening News.

But media reports back home are suggesting Man United could potentially be the dark horse and are ‘preparing an offer’ for the center-back, the outlet added, citing an Argentine sports journalist, Gastón Edul.

The United head coach, Michael Carrick is on a mission to revamp his squad ahead of the new season after taking over the charge.

United are warming up to return to the Champions League in the 2026/27 run.

A move, if materialised would link up pairing with Argentine teammate Lisandro Martinez.

Both players have been on the roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup which is just around the corner.

If Romero ends up signing with Man Utd, he will be hoping not to bring back the bad old days from his last season.

For the unversed, in February, the 28-year-old was shown a red card in the 29th minute of the play for a challenge on Casemiro.

The Reds took advantage of the extra man, netting goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes, winning the game by 2-0.