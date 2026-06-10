King Charles Office issues new orders for Princess Anne amid scrutiny

The Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, will be undertaking an important mission at the behest of King Charles, an official notice from the Palace revealed.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, June 10, as it revealed that Princess Anne and Sir Tim will be heading to The Republic of Korea for a three-day visit following by a three-day visit to The Kingdom of Thailand.

“The Princess will undertake a series of engagements reflecting the breadth and strength of the UK-Republic of Korea relationship,” the statement read. “This will include commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Imjin River and honouring the sacrifice of British soldiers who fought during the Korean War.”

The visit is also expected to highlight the partnerships of the two nations across industry, education and innovation, spanning maritime manufacturing, advanced technologies, research and people-to-people links.

Anne will also have engagements with regards to the charities she supports.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, the couple will “visit to a local school in Bangkok supported by Save the Children Thailand; an audience with the Thai Prime Minister and Their Majesties The King and Queen and the opportunity to pay respects to Her Late Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.”

The King’s sister will also engage with Thai female scientists; and attend a regional health security showcase, before concluding the visit with a UK - Thailand cultural collaboration.

The news comes at a time when the royal family is going under intense scrutiny over the privileges enjoyed by the working and non-working royals of the family.

The National Audit Office released it report which claimed that the King is paying for 11 non-working royals, including Beatrice and Eugenie. This has sparked a debate again over accountability and if the royals deserve the perks.