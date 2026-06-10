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FIA sets appeal hearing date for Pierre Gasly's Monaco GP penalties

The penalties resulted in a pair of five-second penalties that caused Gasly to drop from third at the chequered flag to seventh
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 10, 2026

FIA sets appeal hearing date for Pierre Gasly&apos;s Monaco GP penalties
FIA sets appeal hearing date for Pierre Gasly's Monaco GP penalties 

FIA has scheduled an appeal hearing against the complaint filed by Pierre Gasly’s F1 team, Alpine, over controversy involving Monaco GP pit speeding penalties.

The penalties were awarded to Gasly during the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, June 7.

The International Automobile Association (FIA) in a statement said that it has fixed Monaco GP penalties hearing date for Thursday, June 11, 2026.

For context, Gasly was among many other drivers who were penalized for violating the 60 kilometer per hour pit-lane speed limit in Monaco.

The penalties resulted in a pair of five-second penalties that caused him to drop from third on the final lap to seventh in the official results.

Gasly along with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell challenged the penalties post-race, saying he was “heartbroken” and urged the FIA to investigate the matter.

However, the statement released by the FIA on Tuesday, June 9, confirmed that Alpine has only challenged a right of review on the two infringements awarded to Gasly.

What are FIA rules regarding F1 right of review?

The F1 right of review hearings take place in two parts, with the appealing part first required to furnish “a significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned,’ per FIA rules.

If the stewards agree that such new evidence is presented, the hearing proceeds further to determine whether the original decision should be changed.

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