Sophie, Edward ‘reclaim' public favour after new report sent shockwaves

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have been dedicatedly working on supporting King Charles especially as the royal family undergoes tough scrutiny and investigations.

Handling the optics for the monarchy, the Edward and Sophie had been doing a good job but all of that came to a screeching halt as new details emerged.

In the report released by the National Audit Office (NAO) published last week, it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were benefitting from a similar arrangement that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor held for not only living “rent-free” but also sub-letting three cottages on his Royal Lodge estate.

The public was left understandably perturbed by the notion, but a royal expert maintains that the couple’s public persona is same behind closed doors.

“Edward and Sophie are a really genuine couple, what you see is pretty much what you get,” former royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror.

“They do their jobs with as little fuss and flummery as possible – Edward was seen just the other day walking to the Palace rather than being in a posh car, and Sophie will sometimes drive herself to an engagement and is more than happy to manage her hair, makeup and clothes herself.”

Meanwhile, Edward and Sophie have not addressed the report directly, but Buckingham Palace spoke on behalf of the King. A spokesman said that they were “grateful” for the report and it was “in line with the Royal Household's commitment to transparency”.