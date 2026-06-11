How stats defined knicks historic Finals Game 4 comeback: Know every detail here

The Knicks have registered the historic Game 4 comeback win in NBA history over the Spurs at MSG.

The win brings the Knicks just one game away from the NBA title with series lead 3-1.

Before Wednesday’s comeback win in Game 4, there had been one comeback in NBA Finals history.

Back in 1992 in Game 6 of Finals, the Chicago Bulls rallied past a 79-64 deficit against Portland Trail Blazers.

It was the last time that an NBA team trailed by 15 points at the start of the fourth quarter.

The latest comeback with a 29-point lead by the Knicks is historic in the Finals since at least 1971.

Let’s dive deep with the numbers that say it all: how the Knicks managed to win with a stunning comeback in Game 4.

First-quarter blitz: 76 points

The Spurs, with a superstar Victor Wembanyama, had all guns blazing in the first quarter, posting 76 points.

The fun fact is it’s the first-time that any NBA team had posted most points on home court in the first half of an NBA Finals game.

Besides, it’s also the most points the Knicks have conceded ever in the first half of a playoff game.

46 points deficit

Game 4 turned out to be a game of two halves for the Spurs, after posting a 76 in the first quarter blitz, they ended up scoring 30 points in the second.

That deficit of 46 points linked the largest from a first half to a second by any NBA team in a playoff game since 1955, per Elias Sports Bureau, a U.S.-based portal providing sports stats for over 40 years.

Brunson’s 36 points: The calm after the storm

Jalen Brunson helped the Knicks for a historic comeback, posting 36 points from 12-of-25 field goals, with 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Wednesday Game 4 buzzing night saw a recap of Brunson’s Game 3 performance in which he scored 32 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

1.2: OG Anunoby’s classic of NBA all-time

OG Anunoby led the Knicks, claiming key victory in the Finals with a tip-in that left just 1 minute and 2 seconds by game’s end.

He posted career high of 33 points in Game 4.

Brunson and Anunoby together become the first Knicks pair scoring at least 30 points in the same NBA Finals game.

Anunoby’s game-winning point has truly been the ‘OG’ of the Finals, which would be remembered for a long time.

The NBA Finals are now heading to San Antonio, Texas, where Game 5 will be played on June 13, 2026.