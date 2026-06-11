Knicks make thrilling comeback in Game 4, now one game away from historic NBA title

The New York Knicks made a comeback in Game 4 of NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

The Knicks are closing the gap of becoming NBA champions first-time since 1973 by crushing San Antonio Spurs 107-106

OG Anunoby overturned Jalen Brunson’s miss on a long 3-pointer with 1 minute and 2 seconds left to close the game, with Knicks in a 3-1 series lead, meaning they just need one win to clinch the title.

Game 4 was historic in a way that no NBA team has ever made a comeback from 24 points down in a Finals game.

The Spurs were leading 81-52 with 9:40 left in the third quarter.

The Boston Celtics were the only ones who did it against Lakers in 2008 since NBA began recording every action on the court in 1997.

Brunson posted 36 points, while Anunoby finished with 33 points helping bring the Knicks back in the series.

While for the Spurs, Wemby posted 24 points, 13 rebounds but shot just 9-for-25 from the field.

Game 4 had Taylor Swift in the house with swifties buzzing over the Knicks win.

NBA Finals Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas.