13 terrorists killed so far in ongoing Operation Al-Azm in Balochistan

Security personnel patrol on a street in Quetta. — AFP/File

Operations carried out in Khad Kocha area: security sources.

Sources say several hideouts of terrorists destroyed.

Weapons, ammunition, materials, IEDs recovered from terrorists.



Security sources have killed at least 13 terrorists so far in the ongoing intelligence-based Operation Al-Azm in Balochistan, security sources told Geo News on Saturday.

According to sources, "Fitna al-Hindustan" suffered further losses in a successful operation by security forces in Khad Kocha area of Mastung, with number of terrorists killed so far during Operation Al-Azm reaching 13.

During the operation, several hideouts belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan were destroyed. Weapons, ammunition, and materials used for the preparation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also recovered.

There are also confirmed reports that several terrorists belonging to Fitna ul Hindustan were injured during the operation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces killed 10 India-backed Fitna al-Khwarij and Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists and arrested two female suicide bombers in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan’s Mastung and Surab.

“In continuation of security forces operations against the terrorists nexus of Indian sponsored Fitna al Hindustan and Fitna al Khwarij, comprehensive joint operations are being carried in different parts of Balochistan to weed out remnants of terrorists and their facilitators,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

It added that security forces have conducted multiple intelligence-based area sanitisation and targeted operations in District Surab and District Mastung of Balochistan, during which ten terrorists were killed.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said India's role in terrorist activities inside Pakistan was "absolutely clear", urging the nation to collectively confront the threat of terrorism.

Referring to the country's fight against terrorism, he said that 90,000 people had embraced martyrdom and noted that a sessions judge had been killed in Mastung a day earlier.

PM Shehbaz lamented that the Afghan Taliban regime had "completely failed" to stop terrorists from using its soil to carry out attacks against civilians and security personnel in Pakistan.

The prime minister maintained that terrorism had been eradicated by 2018 but had returned under an "organised conspiracy".

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its KP and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

In response, Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, targeting what it said were terrorist hideouts across the border. According to Pakistani authorities, the operation killed scores of Afghan Taliban operatives and allied militants and injured hundreds more.

In October 2025, border clashes erupted after the Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistani border posts. Over 200 Taliban fighters and allied militants were killed, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the country.

Despite several rounds of talks, both countries have been unable to reach an agreement, largely due to the Afghan Taliban regime’s reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.