Prince Harry leverages own clip over film backed by youth: Watch

Prince Harry has surprised film audiences with a new message ahead of the premiere of a powerful new youth-led drama exploring life in inner-city Nottingham.

The message was played before the first screening of To Those Who..., a film created by local youth projects and community organisations, focusing on themes of peer pressure and the difficult choices faced by young people growing up in challenging environments.

In his video address, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex apologised for being unable to attend in person but praised the production as a striking example of the “creativity and talent that exists among Nottingham’s young people.”

He described the project as more than a film, calling it a reflection of the potential within communities when young voices are supported and given space to be heard.

The drama, produced by Take 1 Studios in collaboration with local partners, explores how limited opportunities, economic pressure, loyalty to friends, and ambition can intersect in ways that shape life-changing decisions.

Speaking in the message, the Duke said the story may feel “painfully close to home” for some viewers, explaining how quickly opportunities can narrow under pressure and how easily young potential can be lost without the right support systems in place.

However, he also emphasised hope at the heart of the project that it celebrates “community, possibility, and what becomes achievable when young people are seen, heard, and believed in.”

The film features a mix of new and semi-professional actors and has been supported by several local partners, including Nottinghamshire Police, Community Recording Studio (CRS), The Pheasants at Radford Football Club, and Broadway Cinema itself.

Harry also used the moment to underline the importance of grassroots organisations, saying their work is essential in creating long-term change.