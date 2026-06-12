Who was in sleeping bag? Remains discovered at Olympic National park finally identified

The human skeleton found inside a sleeping bag in a remote area of Olympic National Park in 2000 has finally been identified.

The remains were of Joseph Louis Serrao Jr., who was in his late 30s at the time of his death. Federal officers confirm that his family last heard from him in 1998.

The solution was discovered after more than two decades of mysteries surrounding it. According to authorities, the researcher discovered the skeleton in July 2000 in a tent, accompanied by a sleeping bag, binoculars, a hiking backpack, a folding saw, and winter clothing.

According to authorities, the pathologist found that the skeleton belonged to a man aged between 30 and 50 who had been dead for at least six months. However, no fingerprints were identified.

In 2024, the DNA sample was submitted by a forensic anthropologist to a laboratory named Ortham, which specialises in forensic genealogy. By 2025, the lab identified the possible family members, and investigators contacted relatives in multiple states, including Hawaii. The DNA sample then matched with the remains found in the sleeping bag.

Debra Flowers, deputy chief of the park service’s criminal investigative division, said: “This case remained unresolved for nearly 30 years, but investigators never lost sight of the goal of identifying this individual and finding answers for his family.”

However, the cause and manner of death remain unclear.