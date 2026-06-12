Jermaine Jenas addresses messaging scandal for first time since BBC sacking

Jermaine Jenas, a former BBC host has addressed the controversy since the broadcaster sacked him over ‘inappropriate messages.’

The former host of Match Of The Day and The One Show was sacked in August 2024 following complaints about workplace conduct.

Jenas appeared live on ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain on Friday, June 12.

The former Match Of The Day TV host went on about why he thinks it’s high time to speak out in public.

“I have reached a point where there was a lot of uncertainty in my life” and “a lot of fear in terms of the direction.

“It’s been a tough two year period, particularly for my family,” Jermaine said..

“I was in a place where I was like, I don’t know what’s next currently, and then there was this flourish of people saying that’s exactly how I feel,” Jermaine added.

While reflecting on the impact the controversy caused on his family life, he said, “I lost everything: my job, my family. Everything was taken away from me and that’s not for me to decide the punishments, but that’s exactly what happened.”

Addressing the messaging scandal that cost him a job, Jermaine revealed, “I’ve apologised. I don’t think that’s something I’ve never done.

"I’ve always apologised to everybody that was involved in it, whether it was the women who I was messaging and who were messaging me…”

However, the 43-year-old soccer player made it clear that he doesn’t appear on the show with an intention of defending himself.

“I’m not here to defend myself in any shape or form.

“I accept those punishments. I know what I did and I know what I did was wrong.”

Before the BBC sacked him, Jermaine had been co-hosting The One Show since 2020.

Besides, he was regularly appearing as an analyst on BBC shows Match Of The Day and Match Of The Day 2.