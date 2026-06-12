Kendall Jenner reportedly warns Jacob Elordi about her family

Kendall Jenner may be one of reality TV’s biggest stars, but according to a new report, there’s one storyline she has no interest in sharing with the cameras.

The model is reportedly determined to keep her rumoured romance with Jacob Elordi away from The Kardashians, even if that means taking drastic action.

As per star magazine, Kendall has made it clear she does not want her relationship with the Euphoria actor turned into reality TV content.

The report claims she’s even willing to walk away from the family’s hit series if the romance becomes a major plot point.

"The problem is, if Kris wants to make it a plot line, she can just mention it herself and gossip to one of the sisters about it, so Kendall doesn't actually have a lot of control," the source claimed.

The insider added that Kendall has allegedly drawn a hard line because she is "very into Jacob and doesn't want her mom ruining it."

Apparently, not everyone in the Kardashian camp sees the situation the same way.

The source said Kris Jenner views Kendall’s concerns as a bit over the top, but the model reportedly is not backing down.

Dating rumours surrounding Kendall and Elordi have been gaining momentum for months. The pair first sparked speculation at Coachella before being photographed together in Hawaii.

They were later spotted in Los Angeles alongside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, adding even more fuel to the buzz.

Fans also noticed the two chatting at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this year.

For now, neither Kendall nor Elordi has publicly confirmed the relationship. But if the reports are true, one thing seems clear: Kendall may be happy to make headlines with Jacob Elordi – just not episodes.