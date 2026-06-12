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Phil Mickelson expelled from California golf club following misconduct claims, report says

The club made decision after a report named Mickelson, accusing him of misconduct with a female club employee
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 12, 2026

Phil Mickelson expelled from California golf club following misconduct claims, report says
Phil Mickelson expelled from California golf club following misconduct claims, report says

Phil Mickelson, six-time major champion, has been stripped of his club membership, located in Southern California.

The club moved forward with the decision after a report surfaced where Mickelson was accused of misconduct with a female club employee.

The report citing multiple sources appeared in Golf Digest and highlighted that ‘Mickelson approached the female employee at the clubhouse’ and ‘made nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with her. The employee rejected his advances.’

For context, Mickelson stepped away from the Masters Tournament in April, citing family health matter.

In the aftermath of losing the club membership, Mickelson’s spokesperson issued a statement.

It reads, “Any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

On the other hand, The Farms Golf Club gave their version to NBC News, stating, “This individual is no longer a member,” without mentioning Mickelson.

It added, “Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident, and took decisive action.”

Mickelson, a married father of three children, has been a major champion six times.

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