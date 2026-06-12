Beatrice, Eugenie's royal palaces dream shattered: 'Pay your own rent'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie once again made it to the negative headlines after it was revealed that they were not paying rent for the royal properties they reside in when in London.

Instead, the rent was cleared by the Privy Purse, King Charles' private income from the Duchy of Lancaster, raising public's outrage.

For the unversed, Beatrice has been given an apartment in St James’ Palace, whereas Eugenie has been enjoying a cottage life within the Kensington Palace grounds.

However, it is now claimed that King Charles and Prince William have decided to no longer give any kind of financial favours to non-working royals.

Speaking of Beatrice and Eugenie's next move, royal expert Jennie Bond said, "I suspect that neither of the princesses will be living in Royal palaces in the future – or, if they are, I think it will be made clear that they are paying their own market value rent."

On the other hand, the royal commentator believes that William still holds a soft spot for Princesses, as he cares about mental health.

"He knows exactly what it’s like to be the child of parents who are constantly in the headlines..." she shared with the Mirror.